Disney delays its next D23 Expo: no news until 2022

The well-known company announces that next year there will be no new edition of its event and calls fans to September 2022.

Disney has announced through its official channels that the next edition of its famous D23 Expo event will not be held until 2022, specifically from September 9 to 11 of that year, thus canceling the edition scheduled for 2021. And it is that Disney intended to celebrate its event for fans every two years, although due to the current global pandemic situation, those responsible have chosen to move the event one year forward. However, there will be no relevant news from Disney and all its brands until these dates.

D23 Expo September 9-11, 2022

And it is that the last edition of the D23 Expo was held in the summer of 2019, an event in which great novelties of cinema, series and video games with their own names such as Star Wars or Marvel Studios were presented. Now, we will have to wait one more year than planned to attend the presentation of news about these franchises with a calendar marked by uncertainty about the coronavirus.

“We are excited to announce that the next D23 Expo will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. D23 Expo 2022 will be a celebration unlike any other, as we will offer fans a first look at the incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company ”, they assure from Disney through an official tweet.



