Disney delays its movies: Spider-Man 3, Avatar 2, Mulan

The Mouse Company postpones the theatrical release of upcoming Marvel movies, Avatar sequels, and new Star Wars films. Update: It seems that Avatar is not the only movie that has seen its plans postponed.

According to reports from media such as Variety, Disney has delayed its entire release schedule, including Mulan (currently undated, but still scheduled for 2020); Spider-Man 3 (which runs from July 2021 to December 2021); and the Star Wars sequels (whose first part goes to 2023, the second to 2025 and the third to 2027).

Avatar 2 delayed to 2022 because of coronavirus

It seems that the sequels to Avatar will continue to beg a little more. The team behind the film, Lightstorm Entertainment, has released a statement signed by James Cameron himself confirming that they are delaying the release of the film because of the coronavirus. Health restrictions to combat the pandemic have prevented the production company from making the planned advances in the sets and offices in Los Angeles, in the United States, and for this reason they have been forced to postpone its release in theaters, originally planned for December 2021. This is not the first delay in the film, but this is especially striking considering the reasons and the enormous amount of time that still lay ahead.

There’s also an Avatar video game running

“There is no one more disappointed by this delay than me,” said James Cameron in the statement. “But the entire company is 110% not only with the sequels, but with all the content on the franchise we are working on.” These contents include a new Avatar game that is being developed by Ubisoft and about which the French company had already warned: “it will not be released before fiscal year 2021.” The previous one came coinciding with the original film and received a discreet 6 note in its analysis for this house, in which its 3D effect and the successful recreation of Pandora stood out, even though the rest of the sections were little known. Despite the critical reception, Ubisoft assured that “Avatar is one of the most important and powerful entertainment brands”, and confirmed that the title “was successful” and gave them “ideas for a new one, with a strong study and a good graphics engine. ”

Long the highest grossing movie in history (until the arrival of Avengers: Endgame), Avatar opened in theaters in 2009, more than ten years ago, and has confirmed up to four more sequels, which were going to be watching light every two years (Avatar 2 in 2021, Avatar 3 in 2023 …). In any case, it is not the only film that has seen its future plans cut short. We have also recently learned that the Monster Hunter movie is delayed to 2021 for the same reason, COVID-19. We will see if the pandemic does not end up also affecting productions that are about to be launched, such as the version of Uncharted with Tom Holland, dated October 8, 2021.



