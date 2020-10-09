Disney+ December preview: Pixar Soul to premiere for free

Surrounded by no small controversy, 1 month ago Disney made the decision to release Mulan on its VOD Disney + platform -like other premieres of this year such as Artemis Fowl-, a measure that has been divisive by the extra price that must be paid to see the film if you want to see it before it arrives in general. A measure that, for now, will not repeat with its next great premiere.

The extra price for Mulan at Disney +

€ 6.99 per month and € 69.99 per year are the prices for subscribing to Disney’s VOD service. But the platform decided to classify Mulan as a premiere of ‘Premium Access, which means you can see it before it is released in general. But this implies that a separate price must be paid. A price that was controversial and divisive, because it is certainly not low, but seeing Mulan costs you 21.99 euros – always apart from what you already pay for Disney.

A price that is maintained for almost one more month, until November 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT, because on December 4 Mulan will be available to all subscribers, at no extra cost. Precisely the same thing that is going to happen with Pixar’s Soul.

Pixar Soul Date on Disney +

Soul, another of the great Disney premieres of the year and the second Pixar that we were going to see in 2020 after Onward -something unusual that has only passed the year of Arlo’s Journey and Finding Dory-, will finally miss its premiere in cinemas, which was first for June of this year and then delayed to November. At least you will miss it in theaters in the USA, since Disney + has announced that its subscribers will be able to see it on December 25 on the platform.

In this way, Disney + gives us a preview of its premieres for 2 months from now, and certainly one of weight because it is once again a theatrical film that, due to the current pandemic we are experiencing, it seems that it will not reach theaters. Of course, Soul is announced in the United States, so it is not yet known if it will come out the same day in the Disney + of the rest of the world, it will take a week, or longer.



