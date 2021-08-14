Disney+ Day: event full of releases has a definite date

Disney+ Day: On November 12, 2021, Disney will host Disney+ Day, a virtual meeting to talk to investors on the platform in question. On the occasion, the two years of existence of streaming will be celebrated and, of course, big news involving the company’s famous brands are being long awaited.

The expectation is that several announcements will occur about Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, taking into account that, in the last year, many productions in progress were unveiled during Disney’s Investor Day. Questions related to National Geographic should also occur, after all, the service also produces original content under this title.

With Phase 4 of the MCU continuing, it is very likely that new series and specials will be released for the first time on this occasion. Updated information on ongoing productions from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar is also awaited, as well as the release of trailers, teasers and new footage.

Learn more about Disney+ and the brand’s new event

Disney+ significantly surpassed the numbers expected by its creators in its first year. With the coronavirus pandemic, streaming knew how to be strategic to attract the public’s attention and turn them into subscribers, bringing several promotions and partnerships, in addition to a catalog filled with nostalgia.

Despite this, recently, its Premier Access feature, which aimed to combat the crisis of cinema closures in several parts of the world, has suffered some threats.

This happened, above all, after the initiative of actress Scarlett Johansson to sue the company for breach of contract, considering that she would receive a percentage of the Black Widow box office (Black Widow, in the original) – something that would not happen with the availability of the feature in Premier Access.

Even so, Disney+ Day promises to be a great event for the company’s fans. It is also worth noting that, this year, Marvel did not integrate the Comic-Con programming, which took place virtually. Certainly, your news is being saved for the Disney event.

So stay tuned! Disney+ Day takes place on November 12, celebrating 2 years of streaming release.