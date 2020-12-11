Disney + confirms 20 Star Wars and Marvel series

The service will raise the fee to 8.99 euros and will integrate content from Star, which is part of Hulu, into its offer. This is how Disney Plus will evolve in 2021.

During Investor Day 2020, The Walt Dysney Company has been suspicious of its content plan and launches for the coming years with Disney +, its subscription service for series and movies on demand. The first thing that has transpired from the meeting is that Disney Plus rises in price on February 23, 2021 to incorporate the Star platform, the international version of Hulu, which feeds on adult content. Also, the price: 8.99 euros per month instead of the additional 6.99 euros.

Those who are already subscribed can maintain the current billing cycle until the next six months (August 2021), at which time everyone will have to pay 8.99 euros to access the six major labels: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars , Marvel, Star (21st Century, Disney Television Studios and FX productions) and National Geographic.

Disney + will add 50 new Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar series “in the coming years”

We get to the content. Disney has confirmed at Investors Day 2020 that Disney + will add 50 new Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar series “in the coming years.” With a figure pending to be specified, it is known that there will be about 10 Marvel series and another 10 Star Wars. The other thirty will be divided between 15 live action series and 15 animated series by Disney Animation and Pixar itself. These are the series and movies confirmed for now from Star Wars:

Series | Obi-Wan Kenobi with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Series | Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic

Series | Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Trailer

Series | Star Wars spin-off by Ahsoka Tano

Series | Star Wars: Andor

Series | Star Wars: Lando

Movie | Star Wars Rogue Squadron

In the meeting with shareholders, Disney confirms that Disney Plus has already exceeded 86.8 million subscribers worldwide. Taking into account that it has only been a year since the service was launched globally and that the last known figure was dated November with 73.7 million faithful, we are talking about more than 10 million subscribers in just one month. How far will Disney Plus go?



