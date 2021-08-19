Disney Classic Games Collection is Listed by ESRB

If information published by the ESRB turns out to be confirmed at some point, we will have the announcement of another collection based on Disney animations – and these should appear under the name Disney Classic Games Collection.

According to the information disclosed, Disney Classic Games Collection should bring three games in its package: Aladdin, The Lion King and The Jungle Book. Although not mentioning whether these versions bring any extra, the page indicates the release of the compilation for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

A curious fact is that a pack containing Aladdin and The Lion King had already been released under the name Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King in October 2019, which makes you think that the action of relaunching these same games only with the addition and The Jungle Book instead of a package with unpublished offers is curious to say the least.