Disney +: Check out streaming announced Marvel series

During the Disney Investor Day 2020, an event promoted by Disney, the Disney + streaming platform took the opportunity to announce the launch of several new Marvel series. Recalling that the service brings together productions from both Disney and Marvel, Pixar and the Star Wars universe.

Among the highlights announced are She-Hulk and I Am Groot, as well as Ironheart and Armor Wars.

Ms. Marvel

A new character is close to being presented in the universe of the producer. Ms. Marvel arrives at Disney + in 2021 and will be starring Kamala Khan as Iman Vellani. The series had previously been announced, but won a welcome boost by fans.

Hawkeye

The series tells the story of Gavião Arqueiro and features Jeremy Renner (protagonist) and Hailee Stainfeld (as Kate Bishop) in the cast. The production still has no confirmed debut date, but has already started recording and has released some information throughout the week.

She-Hulk

Meanwhile, one of the most anticipated series is the She-Hulk production. The female version of the character will be played by Tatiana Maslany, known for her roles in Orphan Black. In addition, the series also features Mark Ruffalo back in his role as the superhero Hulk.



