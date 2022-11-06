Disney Channel Graduate Hilary Duff Paid Tribute to Former Aaron Carter After His Death at The Age of 34

At the beginning of the noughties, many child stars became famous thanks to their work in one of two networks: Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff were two names born from this car, and even famous dates of that period. Duff was among those who paid tribute to the former child star after Carter was found dead in his home earlier this weekend. He was 34 years old.

On Instagram, Hilary Duff wrote about the “sparkling” character of a young man she knew, and, yes, she even says that she loved “deeply” during a period when both of them were on the rise in fame and fame. Years later, Duff has her own family and children of her own by ex Mike Comrie and her husband Matthew Com (he’s from Candice Cameron’s drama Bure in TikTok), but it’s clear that the memories of this early relationship have stayed with her over time. She wrote about Carter:

In the midst of Aaron Carter’s rise to fame thanks to such hits as “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)”, the rising star was invited to appear in an episode of the popular Disney Channel original series “Lizzie McGuire”, which happened to star Hilary Duff. Around the same time, Carter was involved with another teenage actress, Lindsay Lohan, and since reports indicated that the younger Carter may have been getting close to the Disney Channel star, there were also reports of a feud between the two actresses.

Years later, everything seemed to be in the past, as Duff even reacted amusingly to a video in which children mistake her for Lindsay Lohan.

Whatever happened between the leading ladies, Duff and Carter seem to have fallen in love with each other, at least for a while, to which the actress nodded in her Instagram post, while simultaneously paying tribute to the star after his death and looking back at the past period. in her life. Having long passed her childhood years, the actress moved on to adult projects, including the charming TV series “Junior” (fortunately, the cast has left) and the spin-off HIMYM “How I Met Your Father”. Hulu has already renewed HIMYF for a second season. But many fans still fondly remember her early works.

Meanwhile, Aaron Carter previously tweeted about his romance with the “How I Met Your Father” star, advising fans: “Don’t be that stupid jerk who loses the love of his life forever.”… Like me.” He also clarified these feelings in an interview with ET in 2014, in which he spoke fondly about time spent with Disney Channel alumni.

I don’t know who she is today, she doesn’t know who I am today, but I would knock her down if I ever got a chance to fix what I did wrong again.

He also said at the time that he did not expect a response from Hilary Duff, who was already married to Mike Comrie at the time.

Carter was taking personal steps before he was found dead in the bathroom on Saturday. A recent tweet revealed that he was trying to sell a second home and make some money in the real estate market. He is also developing a popular TikTok page. Although his relationship with Backstreet Boys brother Nick Carter was fraught with problems, and he broke up with his fiancee Melanie Martin in 2021, CinemaBlend expresses condolences to those affected by the loss of the still young star.