Disney Brings Magic Beyond Theme Parks, and You Don’t Have to Spend So Much Money on It

One of the great things about theme parks like Disneyland is that they can bring your favorite stories to life in more tangible ways. You can take a ride and really move through the story and see how your favorite characters become physical. The biggest hurdle for many is price, but now Disney is putting together a new immersive experience outside of theme parks that should end up costing a lot less than a ticket to Disney World.

Today, Walt Disney Animation Studios announced the Disney Animation Immersive Experience, a new exhibition that promises to bring to life the nearly 100-year history of Disney animation in a new way that doesn’t require guests to travel to a theme park and shouldn’t cost as much to experience.

In collaboration with Lighthouse Immersion, who previously worked on an immersive experience based on Van Gough’s work, Disney Animation Immersive Experience is scheduled to open in Toronto in mid-December before embarking on a tour that is scheduled to visit nine U.S. cities in the first few months of 2023 before further expansion.

Guests will walk through a series of galleries that tell about the history of Disney animation using a combination of projection mapping effects, music and much more. Visitors will also be given bracelets that, like the Disney World MagicBand, will give them the opportunity to interact with the experience in different ways.

Although exact ticket prices have not been disclosed, tickets to the upcoming King Tut Lighthouse show cost about $40, and while I expect anything with the Disney name to be a little more expensive, there will still be less than a day at theme parks.

Today I had to attend a virtual press conference dedicated to a new experience, and although it was difficult to get a full picture due to the immersive nature of the experience, it all looked pretty amazing. Being able to stand in a large open space and be surrounded by art and music from your favorite Disney animated movies is just incredible.

Many of Lighthouse’s previous installations have focused on the work of specific artists, and that’s essentially what’s happening here as well. Animation is treated the same way as Van Gough and Monet. We don’t usually see animation being treated with the same respect, and it’s great to see that happening here. Let’s hope that many viewers who come to experience an exciting experience will appreciate the animation and animators who brought all these wonderful films to life in a new way.

More information about the new show can be found at DisneyImmersive.com . There you can also register to receive notifications about when tickets go on sale and when the show expands to other cities.