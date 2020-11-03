Disney + begins pre-sale of subscriptions

From this Tuesday (3), Disney + starts the pre-sale of subscriptions to the platform in Brazil and other Latin American countries, offering a discount on the annual plan, for those who make the purchase until November 16.

During the promotional period, the value of the subscription to Disney’s streaming service will be R $ 237.90, equivalent to R $ 19.82 per month, lower than that charged by Netflix, for example, whose prices start at R $ 21 , 90 monthly. It is worth mentioning that the amount can only be paid in cash, by credit card, debit card or PayPal.

According to the official Disney + website, where the pre-sale is being made, the streaming will grant a free trial period of seven days. Another detail is that each subscriber will have the possibility to watch the content on up to four devices simultaneously, with 4K HDR resolution.

It will also be possible to perform unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, to see when you have no internet access. The subscriber can create seven different profiles in the same account, including restricting the viewing of certain content in some of them.

Price starting November 17

After the promotional period, the price of Disney + in Brazil will rise to R $ 279.90 in the annual plan, with the possibility of also subscribing to the monthly plan, costing R $ 27.90. These amounts will be charged from November 17, when the platform debuts in Latin America.

The entertainment giant’s streaming will feature content such as Marvel films and the Star Wars franchise, Pixar animations and National Geographic documentaries. At launch, subscribers will be able to see The Mandalorian, Black is King and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, among other titles.

With the arrival in the country, the classic animations of the group, the contents of Marvel and Star Wars, among other productions, will become exclusive to the platform, ceasing to be part of the catalogs of other services.



