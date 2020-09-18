Disney + announces the news and WandaVision for 2020

The Disney + streaming service announced on Wednesday (16) what will be the news that will integrate its catalog in 2020. In addition to several old productions that are being awaited by fans, there are also the launch of several original films and series.

One of the most anticipated series is WandaVision, which follows the Scarlet Witch and her companion Vision. Comic book characters are also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is worth remembering that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production of WandaVision episodes was affected.

The series, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, does not yet have a specific release date announced. However, it is among the highlights of a promotional video released by streaming.

Check out the clip with all the news from the fall season 2020 of Disney +:

Check out the full schedule of the fall season 2020 at Disney +:

September 18 (Friday)

Becoming (original series)

Dodging Fate (2002)

Forever Cinderella (1998)

September 25 (Friday)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (original film)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (original series)

Stars Beyond Time (2016)

The Fault in the Stars (2014)

October 2 (Friday)

The Simpsons (season 31)

October 9 (Friday)

The Right Stuff (original series)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

October 16 (Friday)

Clouds (original film)

Meet the Chimps (original series)

October 23 (Friday)

Once Upon a Snowman (original short)

The Big Fib (original series)

October 30 (Friday)

The Mandalorian (season 2)

https://youtu.be/eW7Twd85m2g17 November (Tuesday)

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (original special program)

November 18 (Wednesday)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (original series)

November 20 (Friday)

Marvel’s 616 (series in original documentary)

Airplanes (2013)

No confirmed release date in 2020 yet

Black Beauty (original film)

Inside Pixar (original program)

On Pointe (series in original documentary)

WandaVision (original series)

Disney streaming should arrive in Brazil in November 2020. Stay tuned!



