Disney + announces special innovations of the week!

Since Disney + was released in France, the platform has been a hit. For the end of November, they will also unveil exclusive novelties. And the least that can be said is that the fans can’t wait.

Initially, Disney + will also release “Black Beauty” with actress Mackenzie Foy. As a reminder, the latter managed to make herself known thanks to her role as Renesmée Cullen in the Twilight saga.

Here is also the synopsis of Disney +: “Jo Green, aged seventeen, will forge a very deep bond with Black Beauty. A wild horse. The animal will help the girl cope with the loss of her parents.

Also in the category of animals “Far from home: the adventures of Yellow Dog” will also see the light of day. The story goes as follows: “Angus McCormick, 14 year old teenager, lives happily and quiet.”

“John, the father, also introduces his children to hiking in the woods, camping. And the means of survival in the middle of nature. One day, out of nowhere, a superb golden labrador also appears ”.

There will also be on Disney +:

– Alaska: port protection

– Alexander and the terrible, horrible, not good, very bad day

– Black Beauty (Premiere) * Disney + Original

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (S3)

– Once upon a time in wonderland

– Party animals (S1)

– Simpsons Forever – Favorite Episodes November 2020 * Disney + Original

– The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

– The Mandalorian – Episode 205 “Chapter 13” * Disney + Original

– The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “House of Tomorrow” and “Hard to Swallow” episodes * Disney + Original

There will also be season 3 of Marvel's Spider-Man animated series. But also The Mandalorian fifth episode of season 2.




