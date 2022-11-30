Disney+ Announces Many Original Korean Films That Will Be Released in 2023

Disney+ has announced many upcoming Korean originals that will premiere on the streaming platform next year.

The streamer made the announcement earlier today (November 30), announcing six new games that will be available in 2023. It is said that in one series called “Call it Love” “[tells] the story of a daughter who has been mistreated, who wants revenge on her mistress after the sudden death of her father.” The production of “Call it Love” will be directed by director Lee Kwang Yong, whom Disney+ called “a master of romantic dramas.”

Moving “is based on the popular webtoon by Kang Full and tells the story of three teenagers who discover they have inherited unusual abilities from their secret agent parents,” according to Disney+. It is planned that the star of “Miracle in Cell No. 7” Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hye Joo from “Happiness” and Zo In Song from “It’s Okay, it’s love” will take part in it.

The third title announced today by Disney+ is “Worst of Evil,” set in 1990s South Korea. The series is said to be about “an investigative task force when their undercover officer named Park Joon Mo infiltrates a new criminal organization responsible for fomenting a human trafficking triangle. In “The Worst of Evil,” called by Disney “an exciting new crime drama,” Ji Chang Wook from “If You Wish Me,” Squid Game graduate Wee Ha Joon and Lim Se-mi from “True Beauty” will play the main roles.

Completing the list of upcoming Korean Disney+ projects is the film “RACE”, written by the famous screenwriter Kim Ru Ri. The upcoming series will tell the story of “a mediocre employee who reveals her potential after discovering that she was hired by her top-notch advertising company for diversity reasons.”

Disney+ has also announced a new documentary series dedicated to the male K-pop group SUPER JUNIOR, titled SUPER JUNIOR: THE LAST MAN STANDING. The series has been described by Disney as “a one-of-a-kind study of SUPER JUNIOR and its members, offering new insights into the modern K-pop industry.”

In addition to the six aforementioned titles announced by the streamer, Disney+ has also announced two upcoming original projects focused on BTS that will appear on the platform next year — BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star and a solo documentary about Jay-Hope, which has no title yet. More details about all eight Korean games, including the exact release dates, have not yet been made public by Disney+, but it is expected to be announced in the coming months.