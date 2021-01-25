Disney announces launch schedule by 2028

After a year of cancellations and delays due to the difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the producers are beginning to reorganize themselves to present new films to their fans, thus revealing their upcoming schedules.
In this sense, we had the revelation this week by Disney of its launch schedule that goes from the current year (2021) to the year 2028 in presentation to investors, thus giving good scope to plan (and also, to speculate on the that will come).
If we consider the schedule in question, we have that the current year is the one that has the most complete calendar (that is, without pending title gaps), bringing expected films such as Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternal and more.
Next year, we have as highlights the expected arrival of the new film of Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), the awaited Black Panther 2 (which raises questions about the replacement of actor Chadwick Boseman), as well as Captain Marvel 2, Thor: Love and Thunder and Lightwear, which presents the story of the character from the Toy Story franchise.
As for the other years (2023 to 2028), it is possible to observe that Disney limited itself to creating a schedule of dates and brands, with most of them not confirming titles (limiting itself only to placing if it is from Marvel, Disney or 20th Century) on your list.
To close, we also highlight the confirmation of 4 Avatar franchise films being released in the period, with launches scheduled for 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028, as well as Star Wars with the arrival of Rogue Squadron in 2023 and others in the franchise in 2025 and 2027.
2021
02/19/2021 – Nomadland
03/05/2021 – Raya and the Last Dragon
05/07/2021 – Black Widow
05/21/2021 – Free Guy – Taking Control
05/28/2021 – Cruella
06/18/2021 – Luca
07/07/2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
07/16/2021 – The Night House
07/30/2021 – Jungle Cruise
08/13/2021 – Deep Water
20/08/2021 – King’s Man: The Origin
08/27/2021 – The Beatles: Get Back
09/17/2021 – Death on the Nile
09/24/2021 – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
10/15/2021 – The Last Duel
10/22/2021 – Ron’s Gone Wrong
10/29/2021 – Antlers
11/05/2021 – The Eternals
11/24/2021 – Charm
12/03/2021 – Nightmare Alley
10/12/2021 – Love, Sublime Love
12/17/2021 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
2022
07/01/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)
1/14/2022 – Nimona
02/11/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)
03/11/2022 – Turning Red
03/25/2022 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
4/8/2022 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
06/05/2022 – Thor: Love and Thunder
05/27/2022 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
06/10/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)
06/17/2022 – Lightyear
07/08/2022 – Black Panther 2
07/29/2022 – Indiana Jones franchise (title not yet defined)
08/12/2022 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
09/16/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)
10/07/2022 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)
10/21/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)
11/4/2022 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
11/11/2022 – Captain Marvel 2
11/23/2022 – Disney Animation (title not yet defined)
12/16/2022 – Avatar 2
12/23/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)
2023
1/13/2023 – Film not defined by 20th Century
02/17/2023 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)
03/10/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
03/24/2023 – Undefined 20th Century film
05/05/2023 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)
05/26/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
06/09/2023 – Film not defined of 20th Century
06/16/2023 – Pixar’s undefined animation
07/14/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
07/28/2023 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)
8/11/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
15/09/2023 – Film not defined of 20th Century
10/06/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
10/20/2023 – Undefined 20th Century film
11/03/2023 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)
11/10/2023 – Film not defined of 20th Century
11/22/2023 – Disney Animation (title not yet defined)
12/15/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)
12/22/2023 – Star Wars: Rogue Squadron
2024
12/20/2024 – Avatar 3
2025
12/19/2025 – Star Wars franchise (title not yet defined)
2026
12/18/2026 – Avatar 4
2027
12/17/2027 – Star Wars franchise (title not yet defined)
2028
12/22/2028 – Avatar 5