Disney announces launch schedule by 2028

After a year of cancellations and delays due to the difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the producers are beginning to reorganize themselves to present new films to their fans, thus revealing their upcoming schedules.

In this sense, we had the revelation this week by Disney of its launch schedule that goes from the current year (2021) to the year 2028 in presentation to investors, thus giving good scope to plan (and also, to speculate on the that will come).

If we consider the schedule in question, we have that the current year is the one that has the most complete calendar (that is, without pending title gaps), bringing expected films such as Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternal and more.

Next year, we have as highlights the expected arrival of the new film of Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), the awaited Black Panther 2 (which raises questions about the replacement of actor Chadwick Boseman), as well as Captain Marvel 2, Thor: Love and Thunder and Lightwear, which presents the story of the character from the Toy Story franchise.

As for the other years (2023 to 2028), it is possible to observe that Disney limited itself to creating a schedule of dates and brands, with most of them not confirming titles (limiting itself only to placing if it is from Marvel, Disney or 20th Century) on your list.

To close, we also highlight the confirmation of 4 Avatar franchise films being released in the period, with launches scheduled for 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028, as well as Star Wars with the arrival of Rogue Squadron in 2023 and others in the franchise in 2025 and 2027.

2021

02/19/2021 – Nomadland

03/05/2021 – Raya and the Last Dragon

05/07/2021 – Black Widow

05/21/2021 – Free Guy – Taking Control

05/28/2021 – Cruella

06/18/2021 – Luca

07/07/2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

07/16/2021 – The Night House

07/30/2021 – Jungle Cruise

08/13/2021 – Deep Water

20/08/2021 – King’s Man: The Origin

08/27/2021 – The Beatles: Get Back

09/17/2021 – Death on the Nile

09/24/2021 – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

10/15/2021 – The Last Duel

10/22/2021 – Ron’s Gone Wrong

10/29/2021 – Antlers

11/05/2021 – The Eternals

11/24/2021 – Charm

12/03/2021 – Nightmare Alley

10/12/2021 – Love, Sublime Love

12/17/2021 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

2022

07/01/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)

1/14/2022 – Nimona

02/11/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)

03/11/2022 – Turning Red

03/25/2022 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

4/8/2022 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

06/05/2022 – Thor: Love and Thunder

05/27/2022 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

06/10/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)

06/17/2022 – Lightyear

07/08/2022 – Black Panther 2

07/29/2022 – Indiana Jones franchise (title not yet defined)

08/12/2022 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

09/16/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)

10/07/2022 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)

10/21/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)

11/4/2022 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

11/11/2022 – Captain Marvel 2

11/23/2022 – Disney Animation (title not yet defined)

12/16/2022 – Avatar 2

12/23/2022 – 20th Century film (title not yet defined)

2023

1/13/2023 – Film not defined by 20th Century

02/17/2023 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)

03/10/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

03/24/2023 – Undefined 20th Century film

05/05/2023 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)

05/26/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

06/09/2023 – Film not defined of 20th Century

06/16/2023 – Pixar’s undefined animation

07/14/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

07/28/2023 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)

8/11/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

15/09/2023 – Film not defined of 20th Century

10/06/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

10/20/2023 – Undefined 20th Century film

11/03/2023 – Marvel franchise (title not yet defined)

11/10/2023 – Film not defined of 20th Century

11/22/2023 – Disney Animation (title not yet defined)

12/15/2023 – Disney Live Action (title not yet defined)

12/22/2023 – Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

2024

12/20/2024 – Avatar 3

2025

12/19/2025 – Star Wars franchise (title not yet defined)

2026

12/18/2026 – Avatar 4

2027

12/17/2027 – Star Wars franchise (title not yet defined)

2028

12/22/2028 – Avatar 5