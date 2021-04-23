Disney and Sony Deal: Spider-Man Movies Coming to Disney +

Disney: A new collaboration agreement has been signed between Disney and Sony Pictures Entertainment. This collaboration, which allows Sony Pictures Entertainment to license the productions, includes the broadcasting of films such as Spider-Man by Sony Pictures Entertainment on Disney + and Disney-owned television channels.

Disney +, which has come into our lives a short time ago, has met with the intense interest of users, and announced a new and important collaboration. As part of this collaboration, the company officials, sitting at the table with Sony Pictures Entertainment, made a license agreement to broadcast Sony Pictures Entertainment’s content. This collaboration will allow Sony Pictures Entertainment productions such as Spider-Man to be broadcast on Disney +.

The collaboration between Disney and Sony Pictures Entertainment is a clear sign that Sony Pictures Entertainment productions such as Spider-Man, Jumanji, and Hotel Transylvania can be watched on Disney Plus. Also, this deal is not only for Disney +, but also for Disney’s television channels. Thus, television channels managed by Disney will be able to broadcast Sony Pictures Entertainment content.

Movies to be broadcast between 2022 and 2026 are also under license.

The most striking aspect of Disney’s agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment is about movies. So much so that Disney, under this agreement, will be able to offer movies that will be released between 2022 and 2026 under the signature of Sony Pictures Entertainment, through its channels or platforms.

However, this deal causes confusion about “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which the audience is eagerly awaiting. So much so that this film will be released on December 17, 2021, approximately 2 weeks before the agreement goes into effect. Therefore, it is not entirely clear whether he will be in Disney +. Still, with a meeting between companies, this range can be ignored and Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be on Disney +.