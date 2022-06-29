Disney+: all new movies and TV series will be released in July 2022

In July 2022, Disney+ is adding a behind-the-scenes look at the latest multiverse adventure from the Marvel cinematic universe, the final episodes of the latest MCU TV show, the new adventures of Mickey Mouse and the last film of a very peculiar trilogy. about zombies and cheerleaders. Although cinemas around the world have reopened and are operating normally, and studios are releasing all the films that had to be postponed due to the pandemic, streaming platforms have not lost their strength, and they continue to post new films shortly after their release. as well as special content related to them. That’s the case with Disney+, which continues to add content from its various affiliates every month—movies, TV shows, and special reviews of some of its most popular games.

In June, the final episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the original Disney + movie “Hollywood Stargirl”, the biographical sports drama “Uprising”, the film adaptation of the off-broadway production “Trevor: The Musical”, the first episodes of the MCU television series were released. “Miss Marvel”, a special look at Pixar’s “Lightning” and the premiere of the third season of the series “With Love, Victor”. As for licensed content, content from National Geographic will be added in July, such as 50 Shades of Sharks and Raging Bull Shark, as well as other titles from Disney Junior, so all attention will be focused on the original content.

In July, Disney+ subscribers will be able to enjoy a special behind-the-scenes look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the final episodes of Miss Marvel, new animated short films starring Mickey Mouse and the long-awaited premiere of the film. about zombies and cheerleaders. Here are all the new Disney+ in July 2022.

July 1

50 shades of sharks

The Birth of Big Air

Good, bad, hungry

Hawaii: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Rabid Bull Shark

Killing a badger

The biggest tiger shark in the world?

The world’s biggest great white?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Creation of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Assembled is a documentary series about the creation of new Marvel Studios series and films. In the film “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Creation of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, together with visionary director Sam Raimi and the actors, they talk about their experience of bringing the second single (and the craziest) adventure of Doctor Strange to life.

July 4th

America is beautiful

July 6

Masked Heroes (Season 5, 8 episodes)

Miss Marvel – Episode 5

July 8th

Wonderful Mickey Mouse Summer

“The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse” is a continuation and revival of the 2013 Mickey Mouse short film, which premiered on Disney+ in 2020.

July 13

Little fairy tales in the style of chibi (season 1)

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (Season 4)

Spider and his Amazing Friends (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Miss Marvel — Episode 6, Finale

July 15th

Zombie 3

Zed is counting on a sports scholarship, and Addison is preparing for Seabrook’s first international appearance. Then, suddenly, aliens arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly rivalry.

July 20

Mira, the Royal Detective (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Simpre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… So Kue Nao

July 27

High School Musical: Musical: TV Series: Season 3 – Premiere

The action of the 3rd season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes place outside of the school year, and in it students will attend a summer theater camp in California called Camp Shallow Lake. While the camp participants are preparing for the production of the play “Cold Heart”, a documentary series about the musical performance is being filmed during rehearsals.