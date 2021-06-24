Disney+: All July 2021 Releases Streaming

Disney+ released, this Thursday (24), the complete calendar of premieres for the month of July. In addition to series and films, the streaming will receive new documentaries and short films in the period.

Among the series’ highlights will be Monsters at Work, whose first and second episodes will be released on July 7th. The production tells the story from the movie Monsters SA, showing the young monster Tylor Tuskmon, who after getting a job at Mike and Sulley’s company, needs to readjust to the new reality that children’s laughter generates more energy than scares .

In the case of movies, July reserves the debut of Black Widow, which will arrive at Access, where the user must pay an extra amount to watch the content. The film will also open in theaters at the same time.

Check out the complete list of releases planned by Disney+ for July 2021 below. Titles and release dates may change by the company without prior notice.

Disney+ Launches in July 2021

Monsters at Work (July 7)

Monsters at Work is the day after the Monsters S.A power plant begins collecting laughs from children to power the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. The series follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an enthusiastic young monster who graduated top of his class at Monster University and always dreamed of being a scary man. But when he gets a job at Monsters SA, he discovers that scaring is no longer in fashion and that laughing is what matters.

Sinister – 1st, 2nd and 3rd Seasons (July 2)

Bonkers: From Astro to Strip (July 7)

Playtime – 1st, 2nd and 3rd Seasons (July 7th)

Genius of Noise – 1st, 2nd and 3rd Seasons (July 7th)

The Magic Pumpkin (July 9)

Sydney as Max – Season 2 (July 14)

Mysteries of Antiquity with Albert Lin – Season 1 (July 14)

Pair of Kings – Seasons 1, 2 and 3 (July 16)

Nut Hunting with Tico and Teco – Season 1 and 2 (July 16)

Brasil Azul (July 16)

Behind the Fun (July 21)

Turner and Hooch (July 21)

Rocketeer – Season 1 (July 28)

Tico and Teco: Life in the Park (July 28)