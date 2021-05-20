Disney +: Afternoon Session Classics To Watch on Streaming

Disney +: What will happen in the Afternoon Session? Perhaps this is one of the questions we asked the most a few years ago. Now, with streaming services, we can choose what to watch whenever we want. To kill the longing for classic titles from the afternoon session, it is possible to use the Disney Plus subscription and check out some films present on the platform.

To help you when choosing between titles, we have selected a list of 90’s and 2000’s Afternoon Session films. Check it out!

Honey, I shrunk the kids

A crazy scientist named Wayne (Rick Moranis) decides to create a weapon that, by means of lightning, shrinks objects. However, an accident causes your children and those of your neighbor to be hit, shrinking them to minimum sizes. From there, a grand adventure begins to return them to normal.

Abracadabra

The list of films shown in the Afternoon Session is long, but one thing is for sure, magic has never gone out of style in this film program. Abracadabra tells the story of a group of young people who, by accident, end up releasing three witches locked up in a mansion for centuries. Now, they need to stop them from realizing their Machiavellian plans.

They forgot me

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is an eight year old boy full of imagination. When his family travels to Paris without his presence, he gets what he wanted so much: to be alone. However, when he realizes that two criminals are hanging around his house, he devises a plan to protect himself.

Cupid operation

After meeting, Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan) decide to get their divorced parents to be reconciled so that they no longer need to separate. However, there are some obstacles in the way, including a self-interested woman who wants to get involved with their father.

ABC of love

One day, Gabe (Josh Hutcherson) realizes that he is completely in love with his colleague Rosemary (Charlie Ray). The film then develops showing how love can be too complex for such a young person.

Twelve is too much

Tom Baker (Steve Martin) decides to move his family to another city and get his dream job. Everything is going well until his wife, Kate (Bonnie Hunt), needs to leave and leave him in charge of everything. She watches the movie with her Disney Plus subscription.