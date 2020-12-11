Disney accelerates with billions of dollars investment

Last Thursday (10), the Disney Investors Day event brought numerous news for fans of Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. In this way, the company revealed a multi-billion dollar investment with the intention of dominating the streaming war.

The company plans to spend $ 8 billion to $ 9 billion on content for the Disney + platform in the year 2024 alone. So an investment of between $ 14 billion and $ 16 billion on all services is expected – including Hulu, ESPN and the recent Star.

As the American portal Variety indicates, the recent event for investors was a clear message to competitors and consumers. In this case, Disney is creating a great global force to be a leader in streaming services.

Just before the panel, it was revealed that Disney + surpassed the mark of 86 million subscribers worldwide. Following this way, the projections indicate that this number may increase to around 250 million by the end of 2024.

To this end, Disney believes that creating quality content is the most effective way to increase the subscriber base. Therefore, this explains the large number of attractions announced for streaming and cinemas in the coming years.



