Disgraced MP Matt Hancock Will Take Part in The Trial of The “Squid Game” in The TV Series “I’m a Celebrity”

Disgraced MP Matt Hancock will take part in the Squid Game trial in the TV series “I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here!”

The former health minister has been confirmed as one of the participants in this year’s ITV reality show, which takes place in Australia. Sources in the show have now revealed that Hancock and the other contestants will be put to the test in a trial (the so-called artisanal trial) that will depend on the popular Korean Netflix series.

“The Squid Game—style challenge worries the trial show bosses the most,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “Coming back to Australia means the problems could be much bigger and they’ve really put the boat forward for that.”

They added: “Viewers will no doubt learn all about Squid Game and its bloodthirsty content, so the appearance of celebrities in this world will make the show exciting.”

The Bushtucker trial appears to be ongoing, as The Sun has claimed they have gained access to the reality show’s production notes. The notes explicitly mention Squid Game-style tracksuits, which the crew allegedly wants celebrities to wear for the assignment.

The West Suffolk MP had to resign as health minister after he was caught violating social distancing guidelines when he kissed a colleague with whom he had an affair in his office. Since his participation in the show was announced, he has been expelled from the Conservative Party.

Hancock will join a number of familiar and little-known faces of pop culture in the “I’m a Celebrity” program in Australia this year. Other participants include: Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles and reality TV veteran Olivia Attwood.

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! The premiere will take place on ITV this Sunday (November 6) at 21:00.