Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, coming to Switch

Nippon Ichi Software announced during today’s Nintendo Direct that the new installment of its RPG series will launch in the West for the Nintendo console.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, the new installment of the popular tactical RPG saga, will arrive in the West exclusively for Nintendo Switch sometime in the summer of 2021, on a date yet to be specified; This has been announced by those responsible, Nippon Ichi Software and NIS America, through the Nintendo Direct this afternoon, sharing a new trailer and the editions of the game that will be put on sale.

Limited edition loaded with extras

Thus, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is the first game in the saga to be launched in the last six years and also the first to switch to 3D, leaving behind the 2D section of the classic installments. In addition, it will incorporate a series of accessibility options such as Auto, Retry and Replay so that any player can immerse themselves in their story and adapt the possibilities of the title to the user’s tastes.

According to his argument, in Disgaea 6 we will meet “Zed, a zombie who has revived to overcome all but one: God of Destruction! Can a simple Netherworld zombie rise up against a god? ”Wonder those responsible. And it is that Zed will have such outstanding characteristics as the supreme reincarnation, all to stand up to the gods of this new installment through the classic tactical combats of the saga.



