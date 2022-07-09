Disgaea 6 Complete: the best places for pharma

Experience, also called EXP, is a resource in Disgaea 6 Complete that is used to level up characters, which increases their stats and combat capabilities. Characters can gain experience for various actions, such as killing enemies, destroying objects, or getting match bonuses. The more experience a unit gets, the higher its level will be, which will allow it to fight stronger enemies in more difficult areas in Disgaea 6. Accordingly, leveling levels by gaining experience is the main element of the gameplay of Disgaea 6 Complete.

Before discussing the best places to farm levels in Disgaea 6 Complete, players should know how experience is earned. The experience gained is placed in the “pot” at the end of the stage. This experience is then distributed among each character present. Thus, the only unit that requires experience-enhancing Evil Creatures is a character who commits murder. Such evils include Genius Studier, Study Maniac, Study Nerd, Study Whiz, World is Mine, Overload Training, Happy Song and Study Lover. However, it will be useful for other characters to equip a “Happy Song” to gain additional experience.

Before you go on an expedition to level up, be sure to visit the cheat shop and maximize the speed of gaining experience. Then set the enemy’s Strength to the maximum number of stars at which the player’s composition in Disgaea 6 can effectively fight without long protracted battles. Finally, make sure that the “Back to Square” option is off and “All—Bomb” is on.

Where to farm levels in Disgaea 6 Complete

Below is a list of the best EXP farm stages for strength level characters as players progress through the main campaign in Disgaea 6 Complete:

Stage 2-3: The world of people | Rich Man’s PlazaEtaps 6-5: The Non-human world | Royal Chamber II Stages 9-5: Fortress of the Outside World | Griffon Chamber Stage 14-5: Peaceful World | Bell of Blessing Level 18-6: Combat Dimension | Final Test

It should be noted that players must enable Back to Square One in the Cheat Shop when completing stage 14-5 in order to farm the Gods of Destruction effectively. Stages 14-5 are probably the best place to farm EXP during the final stage of the game, while stages 18-6 provide high-level equipment for character units. Don’t forget to reduce the enemy’s strength if clearing a level takes too long.

If possible, players are encouraged to complete these stages in Rakshasa mode in Disgaea 6 Complete to gain maximum experience for killing enemies. In addition, be sure to frequently perform super reincarnation for units in order to constantly improve their characteristics and capabilities. The stronger the characters, the easier it becomes to farm levels to gain experience and karma. In addition, turn on the automatic battle mode to complete the stages even faster and get faster results.