Disgaea 6 Complete: How to unlock the Cerberus Suit

The Cerberus suit is part of the armor in Disgaea 6 Complete, which increases the wearer’s movement speed by 1, jump by 5 and the probability of a critical hit by 10%. Movement is a characteristic that determines how a character can move a given distance depending on his class. Since items that increase movement can be stacked into each other, the character can wear a Cerberus suit with other items of equipment to further increase his movement score in this Japanese role-playing game.

The jump performance boost that the Cerberus suit gives in Disgaea 6 Complete allows the character to jump above the default height, giving him access to elevated platforms that would otherwise be difficult for them to reach. Naturally, this bonus to the characteristics is more of an increase in convenience than a real advantage in battle. The most important characteristic of the Cerberus suit related to statistics is an increase in the chance of a critical hit, a characteristic that determines the probability of attacks that cause increased damage.

The increased critical strike chance will allow players to have a higher chance of dealing massive damage to enemies in battle. Since mob cultivation is one of the central aspects of Disgaea 6 Complete, this metric is likely to be more valuable than the enhanced movement or jump attribute. However, all these characteristics can be further enhanced with the help of the item world, and fans of Japanese role-playing games can work on maximizing the characteristics of the Cerberus suit to optimize its usefulness. Although this process can take a long time, the advantage of the critical hit chance buff will undoubtedly make the suit a great item.

Unlocking the Cerberus Suit in Disgaea 6

To unlock the Cerberus Suit in Disgaea 6 Complete, players must find the item in a chest hidden in the central part of the game. This chest is hidden in a secret place that is located outside the central map, which means that the path to the item can be quite difficult. Follow these steps to unlock the Cerberus Suit in Disgaea 6 Complete:

1: Head to where the Data Station and Skill Shop are located in the main hub. 2: To the right of the bookshelf behind the NPC data, players will notice a bunch of boxes right behind the Skill Shop. Jump on these boxes and keep falling to the right, falling off the map in this modern Japanese role-playing game. 3. Then rotate the camera so that the player’s perspective sees his character in this enclosed space. 4. Stay close to the border and go right, following the wall. 5: Players will soon encounter a Spatial Guide featuring a large greenish cube. 6: Explore the area directly below the Spatial Guide platform to find the chest with the Cerberus suit.