Disgaea 6: A Guide to Super Reincarnation

Super Reincarnation is a system in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny that allows players to take their characters and reset their level to one. Such a procedure may seem counterproductive in a world where the goal of the endgame is to level up. However, despite the fact that the character’s super reincarnation returns him to level 1, his basic characteristics can potentially be much higher than before the reset in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny. In other words, players can to some extent compare super reincarnation with the launch of a “New Game Plus” for the development of one character, and not the whole game.

To perform a super reincarnation in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, players must use the Dark Assembly. Players can access the build by talking directly to the NPC in the central hub or by pressing a designated hotkey, depending on their platform. After selecting a character for super reincarnation, players must choose what type of abilities they want for their unit. The higher the Ability, the more Karma the player will receive during Reincarnation. Therefore, it is recommended that players always choose the highest opportunities they can afford.

Related: Disgaea 6 Complete: How to Unlock All Classes of People

The karma received from Super Reincarnation will depend on the level of the character. For example, spending 1 mana on the reincarnation of a level 1 unit will not bring karma, but earning karma in Disgaea 6 will naturally be exponentially higher if the character is at level 100, 1000 or higher.

How Super Reincarnation Works in Disgaea 6

Another feature of super reincarnation in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is unlocking the permanent abilities of the character. On the “Unlock Abilities” tab, players can find various improvements, such as “Increased Movement” or “Increased Damage Done”. After unlocking, these abilities will remain on the unit, even if its class changes. In addition, as players progress through in-game content, additional features will be available. For example, completing the Carnage dimension and the Rakshasa stages will give the player access to Limit Break abilities that increase the maximum level.

The ability to unlock is another super reincarnation mechanic in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, which allows players to constantly improve the basic characteristics of the character. These performance improvements in Disgaea 6 will remain constant, regardless of how the combat unit is modified. However, keep in mind that the character’s characteristics may change slightly when switching to another class. However, if the player returns this unit to its previous class, the characteristics will also return to what they were before.

Before super reincarnation, players are strongly encouraged to place their units in the Ability squad in order to receive additional bonuses during reincarnation. Also, those who have reached the endgame should check their list of D-virtues to make sure they are not going to reach a significant milestone before reincarnation.