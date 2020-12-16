Disenchantment: Netflix releases trailer

Netflix released a fun trailer for the new episodes of its original animation (Des) encanto. In the trailer, we can see Tiabeanie, or simply Bean, returning to the Dreamland realm to live as the Princess she should be. Upon arriving back at the castle, she realizes that her life is in danger, as some high-ranking people in the kingdom see her as a threat.

Then, once again beside her friend Elf, Bean flees, leaving for the Land of Machines (Steamland), where she can create an alliance between magic and technology. However, as we can see from the trailer, Bean clearly has a hard time dealing with some new technologies.

All this to the sound of a medieval version of the rock classic “Born To Be Wild”, by the band Steppenwolf.

Check out the fun trailer for the 3rd season of (Des) encanto:

Disenchantment is a series created by Josh Weinstein and Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and is set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland (Land of Dreams).

The series, an original Netflix animation, follows the misfortunes of young Princess Bean (original voice of Abbie Jacobson), her fellow Elf (Nat Faxon) and her demon Luci (Eric Andre).

Along the way, the eccentric trio will encounter ogres, fairies, harpies, goblins and many foolish humans.

The dubbing cast also features John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.

The third season of Desencanto arrives on Netflix on January 15, 2021. The first two seasons are now available on the platform.



