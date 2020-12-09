Discussing with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to play Spider-Man 3

Sony and Disney are currently meeting with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone to star in Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland.

An exciting statement came from the third movie of the new Spider-Man series, starring Tom Holland, created in partnership with Sony and Disney.

Disney and Sony are currently meeting with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, who played the leading roles in previous Spider-Man movies, Collider reports themselves. If understandable, all four names will repeat their roles in the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. It is said to be currently signed with Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst; Agreement with Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone was also very close. The only snag is Emma Stone is currently pregnant. If she doesn’t have a problem due to her pregnancy, it looks like she’s going to play.

In addition, a report that has been rumored in the past weeks has also been confirmed. Alfred Molina, who plays Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2, starring Tobey Maguire, will also be in Spider-Man 3. It was announced that Jamie Foxx, who previously played the role of Electro in the Spider-Man movie starring Andrew Garfield, will revive the same role in this movie.

