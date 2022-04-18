Discussed video of Zelenski … Her movements drew attention – World

Discussed video of Zelenski… His movements drew attention

In the video released from the Office of the President of Ukraine, it was alleged that Zelensky was drunk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention with the strange attitudes he shared at midnight last night.

In the video released from the Office of the President of Ukraine, it was alleged that Zelensky was drunk. Speaking throughout the 32-second video, Zelenski recorded some documents he was holding, a photo of his family around the office, some trinkets and the Ukrainian flag.

Twitter users claimed that due to the devastation of the war, Zelenski was addicted to alcohol and drugs.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin sometimes described Zelensky as a “cocaineman”.

Ukraine’s former Deputy Interior Minister Oleksandr Gogilashvili also accused Zelensky himself of being a “personal drug courier”.

Zelensky’s interesting movements during an interview on March 3, 2022 also justified this view.

In the images, it was seen that Zelenski was constantly touching his nose, sniffing, making strange gestures and movements, and his eyes were drifting into space.

After the last shared video, the same allegations came up again.