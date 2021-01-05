Discovery Plus: streaming service launched in the USA

Discovery Plus, the streaming service of the North American channel Discovery, debuted on Monday (4) in the United States. In all, the platform offers more than 55 thousand episodes of the main programs produced by the broadcaster and sister channels.

That way, viewers will be able to follow attractions from the Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet and HGTV at any time of the day. In addition, unpublished and exclusive content will be published weekly on the platform.

In a press release, David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Inc., spoke about the platform’s goals. According to him, the intention is to present a complete catalog of “scientific entertainment and reality shows” made for the whole family and at an affordable price.

“Currently, there is nothing like our service on the market”, quotes the executive. “We launched a platform with significant advantages such as the world’s largest collection of brands and nonfiction content built over more than 30 years.”

In the United States, Discovery Plus has a starting price of $ 4.99 per month for the ad subscription. Users can also opt for an ad-free plan with a monthly fee of $ 6.99.

Launch in other parts of the world

Discovery Plus is available on a variety of devices. In addition to applications for computers and mobile (Android and iOS), there are versions compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, consoles and Smarts TVs.

“With the launch today in the United States, we are excited to work with the best partners to make it available wherever our fans are,” comments Zaslav.

According to the press release, there are plans for the launch of Discovery Plus in more than 25 countries in 2021. However, no information has been revealed about the possibility of launching the service in Brazil.



