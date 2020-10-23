Discovery of huge gold reserves in Russia

Polyus PJSC, Russia’s largest gold producer, said that the unused Sukhoi Log region in Siberia has the world’s largest gold reserves.

According to the news in Bloomberg, CEO Pavel Grachev announced as a result of an audit that the Sukhoi Log region has 40 million ounces of reserves in international JORC standards and 2.3 grams of gold per ton.

According to these figures, the region has more than 1 in 4 gold reserves of Russia. Grachev also stated in an interview in Moscow that the estimated reserves are a milestone in the development of the area.

Sukhoi Log, located in Irkutsk, an undeveloped region in the north of Mongolia and the east side of Siberia, was discovered by Soviet geologists in 1961 and was under investigation until the 70s. The Russian government had thought of divesting it for many years, and in 2017, it had sold the area by auction to Polyus and his state-owned partner. Later, Polyus acquired this joint company and became the owner of the entire area.

1.6 million ounces and $ 2.5 billion

At the beginning of this year, Polyus announced that he wanted to reduce the debt ratio by focusing on smaller projects for a while, and after doing so, he would begin work on developing the area. The company also stated that after the pre-feasibility study, which is expected to be ready at the end of this year, it will give details about the production and investment plans expected in the region. In the previous information, it was stated that the annual production is 1.6 million ounces and the costs could reach 2.5 billion dollars in total.

Production could increase by 70 percent

Although the process seemed long and costly, it was noted that at the end of all this, Polyus’s annual production could also experience a tremendous increase of up to 70 percent. After the purchases of Polyus, gold prices increased by 60 percent, gold investments increased as a result of the printing of money to cover the losses brought by the coronavirus pandemic, and prices reached a peak in August.

Regarding the realization of the project, Grachev said, “Despite the difficult conditions of the region, we think that this quality project should be started with the best natural conditions.” made his comment.

While the main investment for the project is expected to start in 2023, the company has already started infrastructure works and there is a joint working plan with the government for an airport to be built in the region.



