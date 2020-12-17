Discovers ‘Augmented Vision’ on Tesla’s Autopilot cars

A hacker has enabled a hidden feature in Tesla’s autonomous driving software, Autopilot. Highlighted, the “Magnified View” mode shows in real time what the cameras in the autonomous steering system capture while the vehicle is in motion.

On the car screen, the driver can accompany the assistant performing all the calculations during the route to the destination. As well as, the way he identifies alternatives when detecting a car or other obstacle ahead.

Hacker discovered mode shows all the details detected by the autopilot cameras.

Hacker discovered mode shows all the details detected by the autopilot cameras.

Source: Twitter / Reproduction

The hidden feature of Tesla’s autonomous steering system was discovered by a hacker named Green. In his Twitter account, he explains that he enabled the option when accessing the Autopilot software using developer mode.

He points out that the tool has a perfect response in most situations, but it is not very accurate indoors. In addition, cameras capture images at different speeds – an average of 36 frames per second.

Finally, Green released videos on the social network showing how Tesla’s autopilot “Augmented View” works. In this way, it is possible to better understand the structure:

Eyes always on the direction

For experts, Tesla does not enable the Autopilot feature so as not to encourage drivers to look only at the on-board screen. This is because, even on autopilot, the person must be attentive to take control when necessary.

The brand itself has already pointed out that most accidents with autopilot were the fault of the drivers’ overconfidence in the system. Therefore, she points out that users always keep their attention on the vehicle and the traffic around it.

On the other hand, it is surprising to see the “Augmented Vision” mode in action. In this case, the technology reveals how the automaker is evolving to have a completely autonomous steering system.



