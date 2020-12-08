Discover what is the new project of actress Lauren Cohan

Actress Lauren Cohan who plays survivor Maggie Rhee on the AMC series took to Twitter on Saturday (December 5) to share the trailer for Tom Petty’s upcoming Something Could Happen music video.

On the other hand, the actress confessed to her followers that she felt truly home for being part of that project, which was directed by Warren Fu, who has worked with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Dua Lipa .

Likewise, Cohan invited his followers to join an event of collaborators that showed the most iconic videos of Tom Petty accompanying the post with the hashtag “#WildflowersAndAlltheRest.” In the tweet, Cohan also shared a link to the official YouTube page by Tom Petty, where the music video will be available to premiere on Tuesday, December 8.

While Cohan has been technically a part of The Walking Dead for nearly a decade, she was absent for a third of its ninth season and nearly all of its follow-up installment as well, before reprising the role of Maggie in what was initially supposed to

However, since the episode aired, the network and the creators behind the zombie-filled outing have decided to extend season 10 for another six episodes, of which Cohan will be a part. In turn, Lauren confessed in an interview last October that she was truly excited for the premiere of the first episode of the zombie drama.

“It’s exciting. The first episode of this bridge is, for me, the most exciting episode of The Walking Dead I’ve ever read. I was terrified.

“There’s a big untapped pit, considering where it’s been for the last eight years. What I’m most excited to explore is my relationship with my son,” she continued, referring to Maggie’s son Hershel, whom she had with her late husband Glenn ( Steven Yeun).

The Walking Dead will return to AMC during the course of 2021. Viewers can also catch up on the show through NOW TV.



