Discover The January Sales For PlayStation Along With Gift Cards For PSN

PlayStation celebrates the January Sale on the PS Store with discounts on a large selection from the PS5 and PS4 catalog. Christmas is the time for gamers to expand their library. Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men are loaded with gifts of all kinds… including PSN gift cards. With them you can add money to your PlayStation Network profile with which to buy new video games for your PS4 or PS5. The company knows very well that savings never hurt. Therefore, until January 19, you will find a wide selection of discounts in the PS Store.

You must bear in mind that the January Sales come in two parts. Currently there is the first batch, while the second will begin on January 5. At that time it will be updated to add new titles. At the same time others will leave the promotion.

Some of the discounts leave us names as prominent as FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard or Far Cry 6. This is how you will find them in the PS Store:

NBA 2K22 for PS4 for 29.39 euros (58% discount)

FIFA 22 for PS4 for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

FIFA 22 for PS5 for 47.99 euros (40% discount)

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS5 and PS4 for 55.99 euros (30% discount)

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PS5 and PS4 for 41.99 euros (40% discount)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS5 and PS4 for 45.49 euros (35% discount)

We propose a fun way to discover the offers. Which ones can you buy with a 20 euro gift card? And with a 50 euro one? Take the opportunity to fulfill the wishes of your friends and family. Give them away with the wallet cards this Christmas.