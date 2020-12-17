Discover the dark mode and its benefits for your eyes

Dark mode came to WhatsApp Web in 2020, and in case you haven’t used it yet, here is the guide to configure it.

Dark mode for WhatsApp Web is finally rolling out, allowing users to send and receive messages on their desktop without the glare of a white interface.

The long-awaited feature first came to the smartphone app, and shortly after announcing that the web browser version also had its own dark mode.

In case you have not yet discovered the dark mode of WhatsApp Web, in this article Somagnews explains how to use it and what its benefits are.

How to use dark mode on WhatsApp Web

To try it out, visit https://web.whatsapp.com in a web browser from your PC or Mac, then open WhatsApp on your phone, tap the menu button at the top right and select WhatsApp Web.

Use your phone to scan the QR code on your monitor and it will automatically log in. Finally, click on ‘Settings’, select ‘Theme’ and toggle the switch to ‘Dark’.

Alternatively, you can simply press F12 from your keyboard again to remove additional web development tools for cleaner browsing on WhatsApp Web and voila!

In mid-2020, WhatsApp announced dark mode for its web application along with a handful of other new features, including animated stickers and an update for Linux-based KaiOS users who will soon be able to use the states feature in the application, which allows you to create messages that expire after a set period.

We don’t have any indication of when the other new additions will arrive, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long before we can use animated stickers to liven up our messages.

This feature appears to be rolling out in stages. Until now, some users have been able to view animated stickers and resend the ones they receive, but they cannot download or use sticker packs (as you would static stickers).

There are only a few of these stickers in circulation at the moment, but we will let you know once the full sticker packs are available to liven up your group chats on WhatsApp Web.



