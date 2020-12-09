Discover the Amazon Gift Guide for Christmas gift ideas

Christmas is approaching and you still don’t know which gift to buy for family and friends? A good alternative is to use the Amazon Gift Guide, a tool to help those in doubt about the best purchases.

The platform brings together Christmas gift ideas for different profiles. There are good suggestions for the holiday season, such as tips for gifting the jaguar’s friend (a version of the secret friend), those who like electronics, people who love to read, those who do not dispense with beauty care, children and much more.

It is also possible to check the recommendations by age group and choose the items according to the prices, facilitating the search. There are even tips for gifts for pets, after all your best friend also deserves to win something special and have a Merry Christmas 2020.

How to use the Amazon Gift Guide

Amazon gift tips are ideal for anyone looking for a Christmas gift for their boyfriend, dad, mom, siblings, co-workers or anyone. With the tool, you discover the most suitable products for each profile, for sale on the retailer’s page.

Using the service is very easy. Just access the Amazon Gift Guide and define how you would like to see the gift tips for this holiday season, clicking on the age group or viewing the suggestions by category (electronics, fashion, beauty and personal care, books, drinks, etc.).

By clicking on “Electronics”, for example, it is possible to choose the suggestions for each theme (gifts for gamers, music lovers, technology lovers and others) or price range. Then, just make the purchase and wait for delivery to the address provided.

And for those who are Amazon Prime users, there are some advantages, such as free shipping and fast delivery on selected items. For consumers without subscription to the service, free delivery is available for purchases over R $ 99 in the book category and R $ 149 for other products.



