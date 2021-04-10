Discover Shopify, a system to create your online store

Discover Shopify: Whoever wants to start an e-commerce business or wants to increase sales at a physical store can count on the Shopify platform. Users can access via desktop or application for Android and IOS (iPhone) operating systems.

What is Shopify?

Created just over 10 years ago in Canada as a virtual store to sell snowboard equipment, the platform offers tools to start a virtual store, expand the market and manage a retail business of any size, anywhere. Those interested can try it for free for 14 days.

Currently, businesses of all sizes use Shopify to sell online, in physical stores or anywhere else. The system operates more than 1.7 million companies and is trusted by the brands Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, among others.

Shopify aims to securely facilitate commerce and deliver a better shopping experience for consumers on the go with an intuitive interface.

Is Shopify good?

The features are similar to those of WordPress and Wix, which allow the creation of content and pages for sales on the internet. You can choose ready-made layout, colors, typography and themes that make it easy to use, and the platform also allows integration with social networks and other sites to add even more sales.

The aim is to help people achieve independence, making it easy to start, manage and expand a business and making trade better for everyone.

The company has a Sustainability Fund and social impact initiatives that are based on the preference for renewable energies, the reduction and compensation of carbon emissions and the feasibility of an equitable and sustainable future through the creation of support products and programs to the staff and tenants.

How to use Shopify

1 – First access

It is possible to create and manage an online store, accessing the Shopify platform either from the desktop or from the free application available for download from the App Store or Google Play.

2 – Store name

To start, you need to enter email, password and create the store name.

3- Questionnaire

Then answer a few specific business questions, such as the business sector and the average user’s current revenue.

4- Personal information

You must provide your full name, business or home address and a valid phone number.

5- Customize

From there, it will be necessary to add product, customize the theme and prepare the online store, according to the profile of each business.

Shopify Features

The way we buy things has changed. Currently, social platforms are one of the main digital channels and, through them, form relationships with brands, highly motivated by the online experiences they provide.

With that in mind, Shopify has expanded Shop Pay – a fast and secure way to shop online – for all merchants on the platform, who sell on Facebook and Instagram. With Shop Pay, people also have access to order tracking and carbon offsetting for deliveries.