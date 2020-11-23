Discover Rell, the new League of Legends champion

A woman who was used as a weapon of Noxus as a child, since her parents soon discovered her magical powers.

Rell is the new champion of League of Legends, the successful title from Riot Games, a game that will soon also be released on mobile phones and desktop consoles. Meanwhile, PC gamers will be able to enjoy this new character, a woman born to become an agent of the Black Rose and a great Noxian soldier. Through a press release, the American company has drawn her biography.

She was born with magical gifts, so that she was able to develop her power from her early childhood. She is able to master ferromancy, the manipulation of metal. Therefore, Modekaiser, a monster covered in metal, is the perfect target. Sensing her abilities, her parents decided to send her to an academy for magical children to become a valuable resource for Noxus.

At school she was forced to fight against other students: “You have to learn from others to improve,” read the motto. But she defeated them all. And as she did so, the magic of the students was implanted in Rell, her ultimate weapon. In the end, the champion will discover that she is being used and will destroy the institution in a fit of anger.

These are all your abilities

Passive – Break the mold

Rell attacks very slowly, but every so often she steals some of her target’s armor and magic resistance to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen. Additionally, Rell can absorb the resistances of multiple different enemies to become extremely tank.

Q – Crushing Blow

Rell lunges with her spear, destroying shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target). If Rell has bonded to an ally with E – Attract and Repel, she and that ally regain health for each champion hit with this ability.

W1 – Ferromancy: Fall

(Can only be used while mounted.) Rell leaps up and transforms her mount into heavy armor, granting her a massive shield that lasts until destroyed or reassembled. Upon landing, she lifts all enemies around her into the air. Rell can use E – Attract and Repel and

R – Magnetic Storm during the transformation.

While in her armored form, Rell’s durability is increased, she has a low movement speed, and her movement speed is capped. After transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Mount.

W2 – Ferromancy: Mount

(Can only be used while in armored form.) Rell dashes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, granting her increased movement speed. During her next attack, she charges towards her target to deal additional physical damage and throw it over her shoulder.

Rell’s movement speed increases while mounted. After transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Fall.

E – Attract and repel

Rell magnetically binds part of her armor to a target allied champion, granting her additional armor and magic resistance while in close proximity.

Rell can use this ability again to break the bond and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally.

R – Magnetic storm

A magnetic fury grips Rell, causing him to drag nearby enemies toward her. Afterward, it creates a gravitational field around it, pulling in nearby enemies for a few seconds. This field does not interrupt the actions of its enemies.



