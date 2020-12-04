Discover ARMY’s projects for Jin’s birthday!

Fans are very excited for Jin’s birthday, so here we share the surprises they have prepared to celebrate his day.

One of the members of the successful South Korean boy band BTS is about to have his birthday, and that is why ARMY has prepared incredible projects and many surprises to celebrate the birthday of his favorite idol Jin, who will turn one more year on December 4.

Previously in La Verdad Noticias, we inform you that the singer will be one of the first artists of the K-Pop group who would have to do his military service as he will turn 28 years old, two years less than the new age limit imposed by the South Korean government .

And, because it is such a special date for his loyal fans, his fans have put their best effort and dedication to celebrate the birthday of BTS singer Jin in a big way, so they have shared some surprises to pamper their favorite idol.

Jin will turn years and the ARMY already prepares projects to celebrate his special day

One of the projects that the faithful admirers of the South Korean singer based in Cusco, Peru have shared is that they invited the other fans to take photos simulating embracing the moon; those photos will be used for a video to celebrate his birthday.

While the loyal fans of China have been excited, because during the first week of December, Hongdae will show amazing videos of the celebration, but the most surprising thing is that his fans will be able to listen to the solo songs that Seokjin has recorded.

Likewise, the ARMY organized by Chileans announced the Happy B-day Jin project, which consists of sharing various photographs and videos on Twitter to celebrate the artist’s special day. While the fans of Colombia will do a charity project.

One of the surprises that has had the ARMY very excited is that on the eve of Jin’s birthday, the face of the member of the boy band BTS was projected on a giant notice in Times Square in New York; the video has gone viral on social media.



