Discover all the costumes for Scarlet Witch and Vision

The well-known brand of character figurines anticipate the different appearances that the two protagonists of the first Marvel Studios series will have.

WandaVision or Scarlet Witch and Vision (definitive title for Spain), the first Marvel Studios series to reach Disney + (after the delay of Falcon and the Winter Soldier due to the coronavirus) will be released exclusively for said streaming platform next month December, on a date yet to be specified. And although we have already seen numerous scenes from the long-awaited series through its official trailer, now we can enjoy a new look at the different appearances and costumes of both protagonists thanks to the collection of the famous Funko Pop! Figurines. dedicated to WandaVision.

This is what Scarlet Witch and Vision look like Funkos

While the reproductions of the brand Funko Pop! They have a very particular design in a superdeformed style, they do show off numerous details of the characters on which they are based, as well as being very faithful to the original outfits; Let’s not forget that they have an official license, so the Funkos of movies, series and video games usually represent their respective franchises very well.

And this is the case with the Funko Pop! from WandaVision, which already previews the different costumes and appearances that both Wanda and Vision will present in the series through the different realities that Scarlet Witch projects, from their own looks from the 50s and 70s to their Halloween costumes based on their costumes comics classics. Although like the series itself, they still do not have a specific release date.

We leave you with the official synopsis of Scarlet Witch and Vision: “WandaVision from Marvel Studios combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super powerful beings who live their ideal daily lives, begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems.



