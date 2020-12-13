Discover 3 advantages of using a VPN

Many have heard about such a VPN, but few are those who really know how to explain what it is and how it works. A lot of people know the basics about it, but understanding VPN is the best way to take advantage of this technology. And although strange to some, it can bring numerous benefits to its users.

But what is VPN?

VPN is the acronym in English for Virtual Private Network. It is an optional network service that works between the user and the internet, offering additional tools for confidential browsing, encryption, security and privacy.

The average user uses the VPN to keep their online activity private and gain access to services and websites that would otherwise be unavailable. In normal situations, every time someone connects to the internet, that person is identified by the IP number. This number is assigned by the internet service provider (also called ISP or Internet Service Provider), which has access to much of the data that is trafficked (with the exception of the most sensitive information).

This means that the ISP can see the websites you visit and even the pages visited can obtain important information from the IP (such as location, language and even some preferences).

It is in this context that the VPN exists. This network service is able to “hide” your IP address, preventing the ISP and the sites from being able to access your data, protecting your privacy.

Advantages of VPN

We already know what it is and how it works, but are there any advantages to using a VPN? Even more so if we consider ordinary users who do not exchange confidential information so often?

Yes, there are countless benefits for everyone!

Increases security

In addition to protecting privacy, a VPN can also provide security against hacking and other ways to harm the Internet, such as packet sniffing and malicious public WiFi networks. Travelers and remote workers should always use a reliable VPN to access the internet.

Unblock limited sites and services

A VPN allows you to have free access to all content on the internet. Did you know, for example, that some regions block access to sites like Google, Facebook, Wikipedia and YouTube? And that the catalog of streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, is different depending on the country you are in? With a VPN, these barriers are broken down.



