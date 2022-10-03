Discounts in the incentive worked! best-selling games

Steam has shared a list of the best-selling games. Here, the attention was attracted by productions that have been on sale for a week.

Steam regularly publishes a list of the best-selling games. This week, the FIFA 23 game, released a few days ago, attracted attention. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which broke the pre-order record, fell out of favor. Here is the whole list…

Steam, list of the best—selling games – October

FIFA 23 tops the list of the best-selling games on Steam. Immediately behind it is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which can be played for free, but payment is required to access competitive matches with a premium account.

Rating Game Price Change How many weeks has it been on the list?

1 EA SPORTS ™ FIFA 23 699,99 $ ▲ 5 10

2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Free Game – 1 529

3 The Need for Speed ™ Heat: Free game NOVELTY 1

4 NARAKA: BLADE TIP -50% 64.99 Turkish Lira – 16 43

5 Apex Legends ™ Play for Free – 3 99

6 Assassin’s Creed ® Odyssey -80% 53.80 Turkish Lira NEW 1

7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six ® Siege £89.00 – 3 358

8 Lost Ark Free Game – 4 38

9 Back 4 Blood -60% 99.60 Turkish Lira NEW 1

10 Deadly Battle 11 -80% 16.40 TL NEW 1

11 Dota 2 Free game – 2 252

12 Bridge of Spirits: Bridge of Spirits -25% 45.75 TL NEW 1

13 Cyberpunk 2077 249.00 Turkish Lira – 12 4

14 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six ® Siege – Ubisoft Original – Y7S3 Premium Welcome Pack 259.00 Turkish Lira – 20 2

15 Pre-order Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® II 1,099.00 Turkish Lira – 11 16

16 Pre-order Football Manager 2023 -20% 479.20 Turkish Lira – 19 3

17 Forza Horizon 5 299.00 Turkish Lira – 14 57

18 Assassin’s Creed ® Origins -85% 40.35 $ NEW 1

19 DCS World Steam Edition Free Game NEW 1

20 Pathfinder: The Wrath of the Righteous — Expanded Edition -60% 91.60 $ NEW 1

21 Batman ™ : Arkham Knight -80% 11.80 TL NEW 1

22 Destiny 2 Free 0 57

23 RISE OF THE MONSTER HUNTER 279.00 TL – 9 43

24 Black Desert $ 19.00 – 16 66

25 PUBG: BATTLEFIELDS Free Game – 8 288

26 Grand Theft Auto V -25% 156,74 TL ▼ 10 402

27 Ready or not 99.00 Turkish Lira, 20 41

28 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT -75% 74.75 TL NEW 1

29 Middle-earth ™ : Shadows of War ™ -85% 10.05 $ NEW 1

30 EA Play $39,99 ▲ 15 109

31 Updated version of “Spider-Man” from Marvel $499.00 – 6 10

32 Forza Horizon 4 92.00 TL ▼ 11 81

33 Terraria -50% 9.00 Turkish Lira NEW 1

34 Pre-order of the UNCHARTED ™ collection: The Legacy of Thieves 329.00 Turkish Lira – 29 2

35 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six ® Siege — Ubisoft Original — Welcome Kit Y7S3 $102 , 99 , 34 2

36 LEGO ® Star Wars ™ : The Skywalker Saga -40% 209.40 $ NEW 1

37 Hunting: Showdown -44% $76.33 – 9 44

38 Grounded £269.00 – 54 4

39 Dead Men in daylight 99.00 Turkish Lira – 7 43

40 Red Dead Redemption 2 299.00 Turkish Lira – 29 40

41 ELDEN RING 599.00 Turkish Lira – 22 47

42 Sea of Thieves 61.00 Turkish Lira – 27 121

43 People: Drop unchanged -70% 12.60 Turkish Lira NEW 1

44 Iron Hearts IV For Free © 44 69

45 Assassin’s Creed ® IV Black Flag ™ -70% 53.70 TL NEW 1

46 The Elder Scrolls ® Online -70% 53.70 TL NEW 1

47 Warframe Play for Free – 8 300

48 Muse Dash -82% 2.73 TL NEW 1

49 Blade of the Conqueror Free Game NEW 1

50 Wallpaper Engine 34.99 Turkish Lira – 1 13

51 Euro Truck Simulator 2 149.00 Turkish Lira – 33 449

52 Rust 308.00 TL – 8 459

53 Novy Svet 177.50 Turkish Lira – 33 27

54 Assassin’s Creed ® Unity -75% 33.75 TL NEW 1

55 Injustice 2 -90% 7.70 pounds NEW 1

56 Muse Dash – as planned -35% 113.75 Turkish Lira NEW 1

57 DRAGON BALL FighterZ -85% 26.85 $ NEW 1

58 Cup Head -30% 21.70 Turkish Lira NEW 1

59 Brawl in Hull Free Game NEW 1

60 Battlefield ™ 2042 599,99 $ ▼ 24 2

61 Borderlands 3 -75% 77.25 TL NEW 1

62 Assassin’s Creed ® Syndicate -75% 44.75 Turkish Lira NEW 1

63 Superliminal -50% 16.00 Turkish Lira NEW 1

64 Manager F1 ® 2022 -20% $263.20 – 17 7

65 Dying Light 2 Stay Human 349.00 Turkish Lira NEW 1

66 Knight Online Free Game – 1 13

67 Plate up! 28.00 Turkish Lira NEW 1

68 Loss2 -10% 23.40 Turkish Lira NEW 1

69 Ranch Simulator -33% 26.80 Turkish Lira NEW 1

70 Freshmen — Season 1 (hidden according to your preferences) -10% 20.70 Turkish Lira NEW 1

71 The Sims ™ 4 199.99 pounds NEW 1

72 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 -85% 22.35 TL NEW 1

73 Car Dealership Simulator 18.50 Turkish Lira NEW 1

74 Keeper of the Dome -10% 54.00 TL NEW 1

75 Phasmophobia 23.00 Turkish Lira 23 21

76 Strange West -50% 54.50 TL NEW 1

77 Cities: Skylines 65.00 TL – 54 14

78 Command Fortress 2 Free Game – 12 12

79 Crusader Kings III 99.00 Turkish Lira NEW 1

80 Forest 32.00 TL 11 435

81 嗜血印 Blood Spell -63% 55.50 Turkish Lira NEW 1

82 NBA 2K23 699.00 Turkish Lira – 52 4

83 Fighting Robots Free Game NEW 1

84 Victoria 3 Pre-order 249.00 TL – 18 4

85 Monster Hunter: The World 139,00 TL – 12 2

86 Tribal Wars Free Game – 14 2

87 Baldur’s Gate 3 249.00 Turkish Lira NEW 1

88 Warface Free Game NEW 1

89 Raft 31.00 Turkish Lira – 2 27

Team 90 79.99 Turkish Lira – 26 14

91 Trench -25% 37.50 TL NEW 1

92 God of War 329.00 Turkish Lira – 85 49

93 F.E.A.R. 2: Origin of the project -75% 6.00 Turkish lira NEW 1

94 Assassin’s Creed ® Revelations -67% $22.43 NEW 1

95 Call of Duty ® : Black Ops III 209.00 TL NEW 1

96 NOVELTY – Iron Hearts IV: Blood Only 42,00 TL NOVELTY 1

97 DCS: F-16C Viper -30% 396.19 TL NEW 1

98 Farming Simulator 22 269.00 TL NEW 1

99 Wonders of Tiny Tina -33% 287.43 $ NEW 1

100 Ascent of the Monster Hunter: Dawn $ 269.00 NEW 1