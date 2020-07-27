Discounts from Twitch to Crypto Payments!

According to the statement made by the live broadcast platform Twitch, which is loved by the players and has about 3.8 million users, users who use cryptocurrencies will receive an extra 10% discount on in-platform purchases.

Activating the crypto payment system in early 2014, Twitch removed this feature in 2019. After the purchase of the popular platform Amazon, the crypto payment system was activated again.

Crypto payments can be made through Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC), and via U.S.-based BitPay.



