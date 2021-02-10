Discount Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones Pre-Sale

The pre-sale of Samsung’s premium smartphones started today (10), and has already arrived with special discounts for those who were looking forward to a new Samsung phone.

The long-awaited S21 family arrives with modern features such as a powerful camera, great resistance and an incredible screen. All models offer storage of at least 128 GB, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra having the option of 512 GB. In terms of battery, the S21 has 4,000 mAh, the S21 + has 4,800 mAh and the S21 Ultra has 5,000 mAh.

The smartphones are already available for purchase, but with delivery scheduled for March. The advantage of buying now is to guarantee the device before it runs out and take advantage of the 10% discount for cash payments, via Pix. Another interesting option is the cashback of R $ 1,000.00 by AME.

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21, 128G

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, 128GB

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, 256GB