Discount day for Amazon, Prime members

Amazon Prime Day, an annual special discount event organized by the US e-commerce giant Amazon, will be held on October 13-14 this year.

USA-based e-commerce platform Amazon announced that Amazon Prime Day discounts, which can be used by subscribers of Amazon Prime membership service, will be held on October 13-14 this year. Amazon Prime members will last two days, with various discounts available on many categories such as toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen and household items.

USA, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia is also included in the Primary Day sale Turkey and Brazil this year for the first times will be included. Discounts will start at 00:00 at night connecting October 12 to October 13 and will continue until the end of the day on October 14.

Prime members will be able to access products from brands such as toys, television, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen and home products with discounts at Amazon.com.tr/primeday during the two-day Amazon Prime Day discounts.

Providing information about the Prime Day event, Amazon.com.tr Country General Manager Richard Marriott says Prime Day is the best time of the year to start Prime membership. Stay tuned to learn more about exclusive discounts for members, entertainment services and more before Prime Day, which will take place on October 13 and 14 ”.

EARLY ACCESS BEGINS TODAY

for the first time will be held Amazon Prime Day during in Turkey Bosch, Bose, Fairy, HP, JBL, Cotton, LEGO, Lenovo, LG, Logitech, L’Oréal Paris, Omo, Paşabahçe, Philips, Prima, PUMA, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony, Under Armor, US Discounts to be applied to products of brands such as Polo Assn and Xiaomi will be offered to Amazon Prime members.

According to the information provided, as of today, Prime members will be able to benefit from early discount opportunities before Amazon Prime Day, which will be held on October 13 and 14.



