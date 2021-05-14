Discord Will Allow Users to Sell Tickets To Events

Discord: Yesterday (13), the popular voice and video calling software Discord announced that it will test paid tickets for audio events on its platform. The novelty may have been influenced by the popularization of social networks such as Clubhouse and is the company’s first attempt to establish a resource that rewards content creators.

Initially, the novelty will be tested with a group of 50 influencers in the United States and should arrive soon for other users. In this sense, to further improve its user experience, Discord also affirmed the implementation of features that will make the search for live audio channels more practical – possibly increasing, consequently, the audience at events of this type.

Similarly, the company had already announced last March the arrival of the “Stage Channels” feature, which allows users the possibility to enter audio channels coordinated by a host, as it is popularly known in the English term. . Unsurprisingly, this feature is inspired by the way the Clubhouse works and should now receive support for monetization on the Discord platform.

The recently announced Discord news is expected to begin next June. With its user base initially formed by players from all over the world, the platform grew exponentially during quarantine due to the covid-19 and, today, it has users from different groups and age groups.