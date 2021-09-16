Discord Raises US$ 500 Million In Investment Round

The Discord chat platform continues its great financial phase. The service recently closed a new round of investments, raising $500 million in interested funds.

According to news agency Reuters, Dragoneer Investment Group led the round, in addition to new applications from former partners and new funds Baillie Gifford & Co, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research Co and Franklin Templeton. In all, the company now has a market valuation of around $15 billion.

good phase

Aside from this new round of funding, Discord recently received an investment from Sony and saw its user base skyrocket during the covid-19 pandemic. One of the goals of the service is to expand beyond its main use, which is in the gaming sector.

In addition, the company was involved in negotiations with Microsoft and was nearly bought for $10 billion in March 2021, but the acquisition has not been finalized. At the time, it was speculated that Discord chose to “go a different path” and perhaps even make an as-yet-unannounced public offering.