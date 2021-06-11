Discord Nitro: How To Get 3 Months Free?

Discord Nitro is included in the promotion of games and free benefits of the Epic Games Store. We tell you how to get 3 months free with your account.

Epic Games Store offers a new free perk for all of their customers. You can get 3 months of Discord Nitro just by being a member of the client. Beyond having rotated its game promotion at no additional cost, which this time it was Control’s turn, the giant behind Fortnite launches another offer.

3 months of Discord Nitro on the Epic Games Store

To get the 3 months you must redeem it on your Epic Games Store profile. You have a limited period of time to do it. The promotion will remain active until June 24 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. On the other hand, it is only valid for new Nitro users; If you already had an active subscription, you will not be able to add these free months.

Discord Nitro enhances your experience on the communication platform through several benefits, such as server boosts, discounts and increases in the upload limit. You will receive these elements as long as you are registered in the membership.

Animated avatars and a custom label

2 Server Boosts and a 30% discount on additional Boosts

Possibility to collect and create your own emojis

Profile badges to show your support

More file upload capacity (100MB!)

High resolution video, screen sharing and Go Live streaming

How to redeem the 3 months of Discord Nitro on the Epic Games Store

To redeem the 3 months of Discord Nitro you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy of Discord Nitro.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.