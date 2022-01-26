Discord Goes Through Instability And Is Down This Wednesday

Discord: Users began to complain, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (26), that they were not able to access Discord. According to Down Detector, complaints began to increase significantly in volume around 5 pm ET.

The website that monitors online services points out that most problems were related to server connection (58%), while login (21%) and website (21%) appear soon after.

The fault map shows that cities such as Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Recife and Fortaleza are among the most affected.