Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Announced at Game Awards

ZA / UM’s celebrated role-playing title is presented at The Game Awards 2020 with a free version for those who already own the game. All the details.

ZA / UM has announced Disco Elysium: The Final Cut during The Game Awards 2020 gala. The studio, which has been recognized as one of the most acclaimed in the independent scene of recent times thanks to the title that concerns us, now presents the definitive edition of the title with two main features: new missions and dubbing for all characters.

This purchase incentive will be free for those who already have Disco Elysium and will be launched in March 2021 for PlayStation 4 and PS5; One more reason to revisit one of the best-written RPGs that are remembered or meet it for the first time. They have also announced a collector’s edition called Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Collector’s Edition that, as we can see in the image, comes with physical incentives from iam8bit.

The Game Awards 2020, the most media awards gala of the year

Personalities such as Gal Gadot, John David Washington, Nolan North, Sydnee Goodman, Stephen A. Smith, Brie Larson, Reggie Fils-Aime or the eccentric Josen Fares have participated in the awards ceremony, a gala marked by the media claim and where all kinds of announcements, world firsts and recognitions have not been lacking. A day of celebration.

The nomination and election of winners is the result of a vote cast by more than 95 media around the world – MeriStation is a member of the press jury – and a jury made up of a select group of personalities in which Geoff Keighley does not participate, whose voice is only personal. In total, more than twenty nominations where The Last of Us Part 2 came out as a great favorite by adding nine nominations, including Game of the Year, which also includes Ghost of Tsushima, DOOM Eternal, Hades, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. 90% of the votes correspond to the media; the remaining 10% is determined from the popular vote of the fans.

To know all the winners, announcements and news of this gala of The Game Awards 2020, we invite you to take a look at this article.



