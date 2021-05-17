Disco Elysium Reverses Ban in Australia and Necomes 18+

Disco Elysium: In a note, the Review Board confirmed the release and indicative rating of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut in the national territory, weeks after the game was banned for apology for drugs and supposedly used them as a form of “incentives and rewards”.

In late March, just a few days after its official release, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut had its classification appealed by the Australian Government Classification Council, being accused of violating strict anti-drug laws in the country by detailing the use of outlawed drugs, “promoting or encourage “its use by promising benefits and providing realistic and routine information about the practice. Thus, the title was prevented from being marketed on consoles or in physical media throughout the territory.

Fortunately, according to an update shared by the Classification Review Board this Friday (14), Disco Elysium is already fully released for sale in the Australian market and, for the first time in its two years of release, defends an age rating in the country, being registered as an R-Rated title (18+) on all platforms. Read the full note of the agency below.

“In the Review Board’s opinion, while the use of drugs linked to incentives and rewards cannot be accommodated in R-18 +, this game provides disincentives related to drug use behavior, to the extent that regular drug use leads to consequences negative effects on the player’s progression in the game, it was specifically the disincentives to drug use that influenced the Review Board in decision-making.The use of drugs is not explicitly portrayed in the game.

The game contains frequent strong and coarse language, often used aggressively, which has a high impact. The themes within the game are related to a detective investigating a murder while also trying to manage his own alcohol addiction and regain his life after substance abuse. The drug themes and references within the game are inextricably linked. ”

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, arriving in the third quarter of this year for the Nintendo Switch.