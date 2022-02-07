Disco Elysium Optimizes Its Load Times On Nintendo Switch With Incredible Results

Disco Elysium: ZA/UM releases an update to Disco Elysium where it improves the speed of loading times when changing scenes on Nintendo Switch. Comparative. Disco Elysium on Nintendo Switch receives an update that significantly improves loading times. The results are surprising judging by the comparison shared by ZA/UM. Entering an interior takes only 3 seconds, for the 23 seconds that occurred so far.

The Jamais Vu update is not exclusive to the console. The PS5, PS4 and Xbox editions have also received news. The company doesn’t specify what exactly it has fixed, though it notes “multiple fixes to crashes.” They also suggest “giant optimizations to load times when changing scenes” on other platforms. Of course, they only compare directly on the Nintendo Switch. Lastly, you can look forward to new achievements and trophies.

The Jamais Vu update is now live on PlayStation, Xbox and Switch! •New secret achievements – time to hunt!

•Multiple fixes for crashes

•Gigantic load time optimisations

•Tons of minor bug fixes

•Has Kim always been this hot? More here! https://t.co/TKSTDSYX7l pic.twitter.com/ZmJnQy2yJO — Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (@discoelysium) February 7, 2022

How was the version?

At FreeGameTips we went through the version of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on Nintendo Switch. During the conclusions of the analysis we said that “Disco Elysium debuts on Switch in its most evolved incarnation to date”. “It arrives huge, with tons of prestige behind it that has allowed it to grow and grow since it was released on PC in 2019. The praised title of ZA/UM is expressed in Spanish on the screen and with a tremendous interpretation in English in the voices”.

The implementation of touch control and optimizations of the interface to the portable screen were one of its main virtues. However, we found “some inaccuracy in character control” and “some legacy issues” from other consoles.

“This is a purely narrative game, a novel that expands beyond paper through interaction and dressing up in colors and shapes on a screen. Very complex, solid and incredibly constructed dystopia that breathes alive and by itself beyond us, the players. Disco Elysium is built by carving on the best wood from which the imperishable works are made”, we concluded.